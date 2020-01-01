2010 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

