2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,950 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 3 6 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7507065

7507065 Stock #: P4264

P4264 VIN: 1GTSCUEA1AZ237909

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 157,365 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Folding Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.