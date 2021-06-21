Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

157,365 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Sale

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

157,365KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7507065
  Stock #: P4264
  VIN: 1GTSCUEA1AZ237909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,365 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice.  

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 30 Day or 1,000 km power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front

 

 

 

We offer many financing options. Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca. Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified.

 All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

