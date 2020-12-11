Menu
2010 Honda Fit

49,600 KM

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

LX/ ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

49,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6308955
  • Stock #: 802466
  • VIN: JHMGE8H54AC802466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 802466
  • Mileage 49,600 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL TO MAKE APPOINTMENT AS PER YORK REGION RESTRICTIONS 905 967 0060


CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Huntsville Honda and we bought it from them. Vehicle is a local Ontario car that has been well cared for and has extremely low kilometers. Previous owners, elderly couple. Vehicle has automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, locks and mirrors. Very fuel efficient and reliable car that is also accident free!


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Rear Windows Wiper

