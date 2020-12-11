2010 Honda Fit

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Safety ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Cloth Interior Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.