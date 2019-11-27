2010 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*** VERY CLEAN AND FUEL EFFICIENT *** AUTO.. GLS MODEL.. FULLY LOADED.. AIR.. POWER WINDOWS.. LOCKS.. MIRROR and much more .... CERTIFIED WITH LIMITED SUPERIOR WARRANTY Price plus taxes and licensing. EUROSPORTS serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket. Our certified vehicles go through extensive reconditioning and carry a minimum 90-day or 3,000 kms warranty, so buy with confidence. LOCATED AT 378 MULOCK DRIVE, NEWMARKET..

CALL OR TEXT 905-830-9002 or 905-415-9000

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

