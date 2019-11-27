Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Hyundai Accent

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Accent

Location

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

905-830-9002

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,330KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4390995
  • Stock #: M7475
  • VIN: KMHCN4BC1AU429408
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 *** VERY CLEAN AND FUEL EFFICIENT ***

 

AUTO.. GLS MODEL.. FULLY LOADED.. AIR.. POWER WINDOWS.. LOCKS.. MIRROR and much more ....

 

CERTIFIED WITH LIMITED SUPERIOR WARRANTY

 

Price plus taxes and licensing.

EUROSPORTS serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket. 

 

Our certified vehicles go through extensive reconditioning and carry a minimum 90-day or 3,000 kms warranty, so buy with confidence.

 

LOCATED AT   378 MULOCK DRIVE, NEWMARKET..

CALL OR TEXT

905-830-9002 or 905-415-9000

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eurosports

2008 Volvo S40 leather
 211,505 KM
$5,850 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda RX-8 GT 4...
 177,250 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Altima 2...
 201,925 KM
$6,750 + tax & lic
Eurosports

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-830-XXXX

(click to show)

905-830-9002

Alternate Numbers
905-392-6135

Send A Message