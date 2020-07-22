Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Elantra

171,030 KM

Details Description Features

$5,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,850

+ taxes & licensing

Eurosports

905-830-9002

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Elantra

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

905-830-9002

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$5,850

+ taxes & licensing

171,030KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5530860
  • Stock #: M7432
  • VIN: KMHDU4AD8AU029900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NAVY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,030 KM

Vehicle Description

*** Absolutely Mint, No Accident ,No Rust ***

 

Auto, power groups, air, heated seats, power trunk .. "NEW ROTORS AND PADS FRONT AND BACK, NEW TIRES ALL ROUND".

 

Price certified with warranty plus taxes and licensing fee, no other charge.

 

EUROSPORTS serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket.

 

Specializing in the sales of European, Japanese, and North American pre-owned vehicles.

 

Our certified vehicles go through extensive reconditioning and carry a minimum 90-day or 3,000 kms powertrain warranty, so buy with confidence.

 

 

 

     Trade-Ins welcomed. WE BUY CARS FOR CASH $$$$$$

 

 

 

           LOCATED AT 378 MULOCK DRIVE, NEWMARKET.

 

 

 

CALL OR TEXT

 

                        905-830-9002 OR 905-415-9000 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eurosports

2009 Mercedes-Benz M...
 128,633 KM
$13,600 + tax & lic
2005 Kia Spectra LX
 143,359 KM
$1,550 + tax & lic
2003 Pontiac Sunfire...
 142,161 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Eurosports

Eurosports

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

Call Dealer

905-830-XXXX

(click to show)

905-830-9002

Alternate Numbers
905-415-9000
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory