2010 Hyundai Elantra

78,114 KM

$8,288

+ tax & licensing
$8,288

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

Touring GLS / ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,288

+ taxes & licensing

78,114KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7908453
  Stock #: 065128
  VIN: KMHDC8AE9AU065128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 065128
  • Mileage 78,114 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Cars Unlimited Niagara and we bought it from them. Very well maintained vehicle that needed very little for certification.. GLS model has Automatic Transmission, AC, Power windows, locks and mirrors. Car has extremely low mileage and is accident free. 


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


If you would like to see our complete and current inventory- Log in to limestonemotorcars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

