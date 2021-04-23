2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

$7,988 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7005185

7005185 Stock #: 334939

334939 VIN: 5NMSG4AG9AH334939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 334939

Mileage 137,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.