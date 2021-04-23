Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

137,100 KM

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

GREAT SERVICE HISTORY

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GREAT SERVICE HISTORY

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

137,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7005185
  • Stock #: 334939
  • VIN: 5NMSG4AG9AH334939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 334939
  • Mileage 137,100 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Chatham Mazda and we bought it from them. Very well maintained, 31 times and up to date. Sport 3.5 V6 has power sun roof, heated seats, AC, cruise , power seats and traction control. One owner vehicle


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

