2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

121,371 KM

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD / V6 /GL

AWD / V6 /GL

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

121,371KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7358771
  • Stock #: 408360
  • VIN: 5NMSGDAG7AH408360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 408360
  • Mileage 121,371 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Paul Sadlon Motors and we bought it from them. Very well maintained vehicle and regularly Krown Rust proofed. Local vehicle from Barrie. Vehicle has AWD, 3.5L V6 engine, power windows, power locks and mirrors as well as a set of snow tires on Hyundai alloy rims 


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


If you would like to see our complete and current inventory- Log in to limestonemotorcars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

