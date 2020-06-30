Menu
2010 Hyundai Tucson

158,944 KM

Details

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

AWD/NO ACCIDENTS

AWD/NO ACCIDENTS

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

  • Listing ID: 5352488
  • Stock #: 042293
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC6AU042293

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

158,944KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 042293
  • Mileage 158,944 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Budd's Mazda Oakville and we bought it from them. Great service history at Milton Mazda. One owner , bought as company demo. GLS gives you AWD, Sport Alloys, power windows, power locks and mirrors. Comes with 2 keys and is accident free.


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

