2010 Mazda MAZDA3

224,197 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX

12854954

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,197KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1HFXA1306889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,197 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(416) 400-0090

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2010 Mazda MAZDA3