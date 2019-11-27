Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

905-830-9002

Sale Price

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,615KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4391001
  • Stock #: M9557
  • VIN: JM1BL1SFXA1294297
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**ONE LOCAL OWNER CAR WITH ONLY 132000K**

 

AUTO, AIR, POWER GROUPS, ADDITIONAL SET OF WINTER TIRES..

 

CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING FEE..NO ADMIN FEE.

 

EUROSPORTS .. 378 MULOCK DRIVE, NEWMARKET

CALL OR TEXT 9058309002 OR 9054159000

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

Eurosports

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

