2010 Mazda Tribute

133,249 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2010 Mazda Tribute

2010 Mazda Tribute

GX

2010 Mazda Tribute

GX

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

133,249KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6380801
  • Stock #: P4083
  • VIN: 4F2CY0C78AKM00330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep,and Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill.When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice. Our consistent AAA rating with the Better Business Bureau is a testament to that.  

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 3 month or 5,000 km Drivers Shield power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front

so there are no stressful back-and-forth negotiations. With no hidden fees, the sticker price is what you pay, just add HST and licensing. If you need financing we can help. We offer many financing options. 

Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified. 

No hidden fees. All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

