2010 Toyota Corolla

175,192 KM

$7,488

+ tax & licensing
$7,488

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

ACCIDENT FREE

2010 Toyota Corolla

ACCIDENT FREE

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$7,488

+ taxes & licensing

175,192KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7367972
  Stock #: 205048
  VIN: 2T1BU4EEXAC205048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 205048
  • Mileage 175,192 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Scarborough Toyota and we bought it from them. Very clean accident free vehicle that was well maintained, with records reporting right up until March 2021. Very reliable and fuel efficient vehicle that is well suited for commuter duties. Comes equipped with air conditioning and power locks.  


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


If you would like to see our complete and current inventory- Log in to limestonemotorcars.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

