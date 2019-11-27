Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

Location

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

905-830-9002

Sale Price

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 182,921KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4391004
  • Stock #: M9550
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE5AC358808
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*** ONE OWNER WELL MAINTAINED LOCAL CAR ***

 AUTO, AIR-CON, POWER GROUPS AND MORE.

PRICE CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING FEE.

EUROSPORTS serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket.

Specializing in the sales of European, Japanese, and North American pre-owned vehicles.

Our certified vehicles go through extensive reconditioning and carry a minimum 90-day or 3,000 kms powertrain warranty, so buy with confidence.

 

Trade-Ins welcomed. WE BUY CARS FOR CASH $$$$$$

 

            LOCATED AT 378 MULOCK DRIVE, NEWMARKET.

                                      CALL OR TEXT

                                 905-830-9002 OR 905-415-9000

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

