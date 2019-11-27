2010 Toyota Matrix

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*** ONE OWNER WELL MAINTAINED LOCAL CAR *** AUTO, AIR-CON, POWER GROUPS AND MORE. PRICE CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING FEE. EUROSPORTS serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket. Specializing in the sales of European, Japanese, and North American pre-owned vehicles. Our certified vehicles go through extensive reconditioning and carry a minimum 90-day or 3,000 kms powertrain warranty, so buy with confidence. Trade-Ins welcomed. WE BUY CARS FOR CASH $$$$$$ LOCATED AT 378 MULOCK DRIVE, NEWMARKET. CALL OR TEXT 905-830-9002 OR 905-415-9000

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Proximity Key

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.