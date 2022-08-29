2011 Chevrolet Aveo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,950 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 1 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9038422

9038422 Stock #: P4385

P4385 VIN: 3G1TB6DG2BL152328

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 50,122 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Navigation from Telematics

