2011 Chevrolet Aveo ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,950 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 5 5 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9075004

9075004 Stock #: P4505

P4505 VIN: 3G1TC5DG2BL109812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 116,557 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.