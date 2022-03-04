2011 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,950 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 8 9 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8477406

8477406 Stock #: P4386

P4386 VIN: 1G1PF5S93B7256786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 112,890 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.