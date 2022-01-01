2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,950 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 6 0 1 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8087371

8087371 Stock #: P4307

P4307 VIN: 1GCNCREX4B2425064

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 137,601 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LS Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.