2011 Dodge Dakota

$15,488 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 4 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7020782

7020782 Stock #: 646123

646123 VIN: 1D7RE5GP3BS646123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 646123

Mileage 29,499 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Power Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.