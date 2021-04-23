Menu
2011 Dodge Dakota

29,499 KM

Details Description Features

$15,488

+ tax & licensing
$15,488

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2011 Dodge Dakota

2011 Dodge Dakota

V8 Magnum

2011 Dodge Dakota

V8 Magnum

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$15,488

+ taxes & licensing

29,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7020782
  • Stock #: 646123
  • VIN: 1D7RE5GP3BS646123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 646123
  • Mileage 29,499 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Bought directly from a company that only used it inside that plant. The V8 Magnum engine has lots of power and comes with a power lift tailgate ( Tommy Gate) looks to be an expensive option. Vehicle has power windows, locks and mirrors with factory alloys, Power seats and leather. Truck is accident free!


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

