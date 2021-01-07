Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

194,318 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

194,318KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6449799
  • Stock #: P51514A
  • VIN: 2D4RN7DG7BR730105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P51514A
  • Mileage 194,318 KM

Vehicle Description

At Southlake Ford Lincoln we spend countless hours researching live market data to ensure the price you see here is a real, genuine, "BUY NOW" price. We believe that the better we price our vehicles the faster we sell them! We believe in transparency; we make our CarFax reports available to you at all times, no request necessary. Every one of our vehicles unless otherwise stated will come certified, professionally sanitized and detailed, and with fresh oil and filter. We are committed during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to provide our services in a safe/contact less environment. The entire transaction from credit application to vehicle delivery can all take place remotely. Please contact us for more information.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

