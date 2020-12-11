Menu
2011 Ford Escape

110,914 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

4WD /V6 / XLT

2011 Ford Escape

4WD /V6 / XLT

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

110,914KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6313755
  Stock #: B31530
  VIN: 1FMCU9DG2BKB31530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B31530
  • Mileage 110,914 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Thor Ford in Orillia and we bought it from them. One owner since new , this vehicle has been well cared for and only needed a few minor things for certification. V6 engine and AWD, comes with alloys rims, power windows, locks and mirrors. Vehicle is accident free


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Windows Wiper

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

