2011 Ford Ranger

87,226 KM

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

SuperCab/ NO ACCIDENTS

2011 Ford Ranger

SuperCab/ NO ACCIDENTS

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

  • Listing ID: 5352482
  • Stock #: A17972
  • VIN: 1FTKR4ED7BPA17972

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

87,226KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,226 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Racicot Chrysler and we bought it from them. Excellent service history. Truck has not been abused. Comes with box cap and has long box 126". Low mileage and accident free.


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


 

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Passenger Airbag
Driver Side Airbag

