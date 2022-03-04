2011 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8453754

8453754 VIN: 1FTLR4FE9BPA53674

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 137,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features 2 INCH LIFT

