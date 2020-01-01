Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

EX / ONE OWNER / ACCIDENT FREE

2011 Honda CR-V

EX / ONE OWNER / ACCIDENT FREE

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

  11. 4404027
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,540KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4404027
  • Stock #: 800520
  • VIN: 5J6RE3H56BL800520
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>

One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.

Traded in at Audi Downtown and we bought it from them. Vehicle has been well maintained and only needed oil change and rear brakes to certify. Local Ontario car that is one owner and accident free

Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 

Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

