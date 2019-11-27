Menu
2011 Hyundai Accent

GLS

2011 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

905-830-9002

Sale Price

$4,350

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,119KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4390992
  • Stock #: M8508
  • VIN: KMHCN4BC7BU609879
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*** LOCAL CAR WITH SNOW TIRES *** 

AUTO, AIR-CON, POWER GROUPS, LOW MILEAGE.. 

 

CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY, financing available, all trades are welcome...PLUS TAXES AND LICENCING FEE see dealer for details..

 

EUROSPORTS..378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket.. serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket.

 

Call or text us at 9058309002 OR 9054159000

 

 

 

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Eurosports

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

