2011 Hyundai Accent

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8
905-830-9002
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
*** LOCAL CAR WITH SNOW TIRES ***
AUTO, AIR-CON, POWER GROUPS, LOW MILEAGE..
CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY, financing available, all trades are welcome...PLUS TAXES AND LICENCING FEE see dealer for details..
EUROSPORTS..378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket.. serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket.
Call or text us at 9058309002 OR 9054159000
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8