Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
905-836-1433
2011 Kia Soul
Location
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
134,154KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9383203
- VIN: KNDJT2A27B7291047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,154 KM
Vehicle Description
2011, White, Kia Soul, 4u
$6,250. Tax and Licensing Included in price.
Comes with Safety Standards Certificate and a set of winter tires on steal rims.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
