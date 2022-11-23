Menu
2011 Kia Soul

134,154 KM

Details Description Features

$6,250

+ tax & licensing
$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

2011 Kia Soul

2011 Kia Soul

2011 Kia Soul

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

134,154KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9383203
  VIN: KNDJT2A27B7291047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,154 KM

Vehicle Description

2011, White, Kia Soul, 4u

$6,250. Tax and Licensing Included in price.

Comes with Safety Standards Certificate and a set of winter tires on steal rims. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

