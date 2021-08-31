Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

44,024 KM

Details

$8,288

+ tax & licensing
$8,288

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

ACCIDENT FREE

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,288

+ taxes & licensing

44,024KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7867260
  Stock #: 115650
  VIN: JM1DE1HY1B0115650

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 115650
  Mileage 44,024 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Local Downtown Dealership and we bought it from them.. Well cared for vehicle That is a one owner car, GS model has Automatic , AC, power windows, locks and mirrors. Car is extremely fuel efficient and has super low mileage. Car is accident free.


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It's harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


If you would like to see our complete and current inventory- Log in to limestonemotorcars.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Cloth Interior
Rear Windows Wiper

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

