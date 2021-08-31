2011 Mazda MAZDA2

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,288 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 8 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7923534

7923534 Stock #: 116636

116636 VIN: JM1DE1HY1B0116636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 116636

Mileage 73,842 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Folding Rear Seat Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Safety Power Brakes Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.