Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

73,842 KM

Details Description Features

$8,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,288

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

4dr HB

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

4dr HB

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

  1. 7923534
  2. 7923534
  3. 7923534
  4. 7923534
  5. 7923534
  6. 7923534
  7. 7923534
  8. 7923534
  9. 7923534
  10. 7923534
  11. 7923534
  12. 7923534
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,288

+ taxes & licensing

73,842KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7923534
  • Stock #: 116636
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY1B0116636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 116636
  • Mileage 73,842 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Golden Wheels in Brampton and we bought it from them. Local Car, previous owners were from Scarborough and serviced it at Scarborough Mazda, they also had it Krown rustproofed. Vehicle is very fuel efficient and has power windows, locks and mirrors as well as automatic transmission and AC. Vehicle is accident free


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


If you would like to see our complete and current inventory- Log in to limestonemotorcars.com

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

2005 Hyundai Tucson ...
 110,155 KM
$7,488 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 78,114 KM
$8,288 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Corolla ...
 47,361 KM
$7,488 + tax & lic

Email Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-967-XXXX

(click to show)

905-967-0060

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory