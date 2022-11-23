$6,650+ tax & licensing
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
905-836-1433
2011 Mazda Tribute
FWD I4 Auto
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
108,101KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9391291
- VIN: 4F2CY0C74BKM00312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,101 KM
Vehicle Description
2011, Mazda Tribute, Red, 108,101km
$6,650 - All Taxes and Licensing Included
Comes with safety certificate.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
