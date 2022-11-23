Menu
2011 Mazda Tribute

108,101 KM

Details Description Features

$6,650

+ tax & licensing
$6,650

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

2011 Mazda Tribute

2011 Mazda Tribute

FWD I4 Auto

2011 Mazda Tribute

FWD I4 Auto

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,650

+ taxes & licensing

108,101KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9391291
  VIN: 4F2CY0C74BKM00312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,101 KM

Vehicle Description

2011, Mazda Tribute, Red, 108,101km 

$6,650 - All Taxes and Licensing Included 

Comes with safety certificate. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

