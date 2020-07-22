Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

107,543 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

Sv /awd

2011 Nissan Rogue

Sv /awd

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

107,543KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5613486
  • Stock #: 287873
  VIN: JN8AS5MV3BW287873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 287873
  • Mileage 107,543 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Formula Honda and we bought it from them. Very well maintained Nissan Dealerships over 20 times. Local Ontario vehicle that is AWD with power windows, locks and mirrors it also has alloy rims , heated seats and cruise control.


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-XXXX

905-967-0060

