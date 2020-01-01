Menu
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0L 5 SPEED WINTER TIRES INCLUDED

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0L 5 SPEED WINTER TIRES INCLUDED

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4488246
  • Stock #: VOLKJ362
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ2BM337362
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

*CERTIFIED* WE OFFER YOUR MECHANIC'S APPROVAL BEFORE PURCHASE!!

VERY CLEAN, 5 SPEED MANUAL, ACCIDENT FREE, CANADIAN VEHICLE, CLEAN CARFAX, WINTER TIRES INCLUDED, 2 KEYS INCLUDED, HEATED SEATS, VERY GOOD ON GAS, CRUISE CONTROL, CD PLYER, AM/FM, NON SMOKER. FREE OIL CHANGE INCLUDED.

CARFAX AND SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Night Vision
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Disability Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

