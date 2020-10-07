2011 Volvo C30

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.