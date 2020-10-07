Menu
2011 Volvo C30

131,298 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2011 Volvo C30

2011 Volvo C30

T5 / ACCIDENT FREE

2011 Volvo C30

T5 / ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

131,298KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6005931
  • Stock #: 231382
  • VIN: YV1672MK0B2231382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 231382
  • Mileage 131,298 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Cambridge Toyota and we bought it from them. Extremely well maintained at Volvo of Toronto. Vehicle has AC Power Moon roof, windows locks and mirrors, blue tooth and climate control. Previous owner mature couple. Vehicle is accident free.


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

