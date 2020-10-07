Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT/ Turbo+ / As-is / You Certify You Save

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT/ Turbo+ / As-is / You Certify You Save

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6165336
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SC6C7395188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*For sale As-is*


YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!


2012 Chevrolet Cruze , runs and drives!


bluetooth, radio, comfy cloth interior, good tread on tires, sunroof, steering mounted controls and much more! Great car looking for a good home!


Contact us for more information.


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day. Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags

