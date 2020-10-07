Menu
2012 Ford Escape

343,771 KM

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

XLT

Location

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

343,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6111348
  • Stock #: 31119A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D76CKB96152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 343,771 KM

Vehicle Description

At Southlake Ford Lincoln we spend countless hours researching live market data to ensure the price you see here is a real, genuine, "BUY NOW" price. We believe that the better we price our vehicles the faster we sell them! We believe in transparency; we make our CarFax reports available to you at all times, no request necessary. Every one of our vehicles unless otherwise stated will come certified, professionally sanitized and detailed, and with fresh oil and filter. We are committed during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to provide our services in a safe/contact less environment. The entire transaction from credit application to vehicle delivery can all take place remotely. Please contact us for more information.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Automatic

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

