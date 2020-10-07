Menu
2012 Ford Escape

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,490

+ tax & licensing
$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

FWD / XLT / SPORT / AMBIENT LIGHTING / WINTER TIRES

2012 Ford Escape

FWD / XLT / SPORT / AMBIENT LIGHTING / WINTER TIRES

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

182,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6139776
  • Stock #: 31267
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D72CKC31267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 31267
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

* CERTIFIED AND SAFETY IS INCLUDED *


*BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL* This 2012 Ford Escape came in by trade in! This awesome and clean Ford Escape has awesome features such as Sport accents, rear backup sensors, ambient lighting, economical engine, sitting on winter tires, steering wheel mounted controls  Come check out this great and fun car.


Dont Miss out on this great Black Friday Special!


 


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day. Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

