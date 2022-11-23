2012 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,950 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 3 9 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9424197

9424197 Stock #: P4566

P4566 VIN: 1FMCU0D73CKC57165

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 116,390 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat

