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<p>Vehicle is in very good condition.  All features including air conditioning work.  AWD, 4 cylinder.  Includes winter tires on rims.</p><p>Click on link for CARFAX report, or visit https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bNOimqeOS8sQunNMJklVG%2FcWBoyP974w </p><p>Price includes safety certification, and all licensing costs.  Sale is tax exempt, as we are a charity!</p><p>Contact us for further details and questions.</p>

2012 Honda CR-V

290,830 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Watch This Vehicle
14210213

2012 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
290,830KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H55CH112822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 290,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle is in very good condition.  All features including air conditioning work.  AWD, 4 cylinder.  Includes winter tires on rims.

Click on link for CARFAX report, or visit https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bNOimqeOS8sQunNMJklVG%2FcWBoyP974w 

Price includes safety certification, and all licensing costs.  Sale is tax exempt, as we are a charity!

Contact us for further details and questions.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-836-XXXX

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905-836-1433

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$7,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

2012 Honda CR-V