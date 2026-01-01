$7,950+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr EX
2012 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr EX
Location
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
905-836-1433
Certified
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 290,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle is in very good condition. All features including air conditioning work. AWD, 4 cylinder. Includes winter tires on rims.
Click on link for CARFAX report, or visit https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bNOimqeOS8sQunNMJklVG%2FcWBoyP974w
Price includes safety certification, and all licensing costs. Sale is tax exempt, as we are a charity!
Contact us for further details and questions.
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905-836-1433