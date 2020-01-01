Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Accent

176,016 KM

Details Description Features

$3,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,988

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

WELL SERVICED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Accent

WELL SERVICED

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

  1. 6303498
  2. 6303498
  3. 6303498
  4. 6303498
  5. 6303498
  6. 6303498
  7. 6303498
  8. 6303498
  9. 6303498
  10. 6303498
  11. 6303498
  12. 6303498
Contact Seller

$3,988

+ taxes & licensing

176,016KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6303498
  • Stock #: 037773
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE1CU037773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 037773
  • Mileage 176,016 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL TO MAKE APPOINTMENT AS PER YORK REGION RESTRICTIONS 905 967 0060


CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Cambridge Toyota and we bought it from them. Previous owner an employee of Cambridge Toyota. GLS model has Automatic Transmission AC power windows, locks and mirrors. Very fuel efficient and reliable car


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

2012 Nissan Altima O...
 40,708 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 AC...
 114,790 KM
$8,988 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 62,187 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic

Email Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-967-XXXX

(click to show)

905-967-0060

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory