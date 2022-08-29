2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,950 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9046570

9046570 Stock #: P4477

P4477 VIN: KMHDB8AE8CU139998

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 191,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat

