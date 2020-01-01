Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD V6 GLS ACCIDENT FREE,Winter Tires AND Summer Tires

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD V6 GLS ACCIDENT FREE,Winter Tires AND Summer Tires

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,300KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4488243
  • Stock #: HYFE699
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG7CG134699
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

BEYOND FLAWLESS, ACCIDENT FREE, ONTARIO VEHICLE, V6, AWD, HEATED SEATS, AUX/USB, POWER WINDOWS, AM/FM, NON SMOKER, ALLOY WHEELS. FREE OIL CHANGE INCLUDED.

CARFAX AND SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Dual impact Airbags

