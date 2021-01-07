Menu
2012 Kia Rondo

91,093 KM

Details Description Features

$7,488

+ tax & licensing
$7,488

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2012 Kia Rondo

2012 Kia Rondo

V6 EX

2012 Kia Rondo

V6 EX

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$7,488

+ taxes & licensing

91,093KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6602264
  • Stock #: 411540
  • VIN: KNAHH8A66C7411540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 411540
  • Mileage 91,093 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Penninsula Automotive in Burlington and we bought it from them. Very well maintained by previous owner and only needed brakes to certify. One owner vehicle that is the V6 EX model and has Factory alloys and blue tooth. 


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

