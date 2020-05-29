Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

EX

2012 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  82,335KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5090813
  Stock #: 29020A
  VIN: 5XYKUCA62CG191727
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

At Southlake Ford Lincoln we spend countless hours researching live market data to ensure the price you see here is a real, genuine, "BUY NOW" price. We believe that the better we price our vehicles the faster we sell them! We believe in transparency; we make our CarFax reports available to you at all times, no request necessary. Every one of our vehicles unless otherwise stated will come certified, professionally sanitized and detailed, and with fresh oil/filter. We are committed during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to provide our services in a safe/contact less environment. The entire transaction from credit application to vehicle delivery can all take place remotely. We are offering a 7 day/700km exchange policy on all new and certified pre-owned purchases.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

