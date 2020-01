2012 Lexus RX 350

WE OFFER YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL BEFORE PURCHASE!! **CERTIFIED**

SHOWROOM CONDITION, LEGENDARY LEXUS RELIABILITY, ACCIDENT FREE, AWD, V6, ONTARIO VEHICLE, 2 SETS OF KEYS, BRAND NEW TIRES. FULLY LOADED WITH ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SIDE MIRRORS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, POWER HEATED/COOLED SEATS,PUSH START, ALL POWER OPTIONS INCLUDING POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL AND MORE. FREE OIL CHANGE INCLUDED.

CARFAX AND SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST.