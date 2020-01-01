Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

156,501 KM

Details Description Features

$6,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,488

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

  1. 6303495
  2. 6303495
  3. 6303495
  4. 6303495
  5. 6303495
  6. 6303495
  7. 6303495
  8. 6303495
  9. 6303495
  10. 6303495
  11. 6303495
  12. 6303495
Contact Seller

$6,488

+ taxes & licensing

156,501KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6303495
  • Stock #: 531306
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF6C1531306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 531306
  • Mileage 156,501 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Sold Directly to Limestone Motor cars. Previous owner, young female who lives downtown and doesn't need the car anymore. Vehicle is lien free and has great service history , all done at Mazda dealerships and up to date. Vehicle is accident free. Car shown with winter tires on the summer tires are in the car on rims


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

2012 Hyundai Accent ...
 176,016 KM
$3,988 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 AC...
 156,501 KM
$6,488 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima O...
 40,708 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic

Email Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-967-XXXX

(click to show)

905-967-0060

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory