2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Cloth Interior Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.