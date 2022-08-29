Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

258,468 KM

Details

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

258,468KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9205933
  • VIN: JM1BL1L72C1564987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 258,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with safety standards certificate 

2012, Mazda 3

258,468KM 

$6,450.00

Comes with winter tires on steel rims

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

