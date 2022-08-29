2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450 + taxes & licensing 2 5 8 , 4 6 8 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9205933

9205933 VIN: JM1BL1L72C1564987

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 258,468 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

