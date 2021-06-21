Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue

111,509 KM

Details Description Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

AWD/ ACCIDENT FREE

2012 Nissan Rogue

AWD/ ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

111,509KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7358774
  • Stock #: 382926
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV0CW382926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 382926
  • Mileage 111,509 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at 401 Dixie Mazda and we bought it from them. Well maintained vehicle that needed very little for certification. One owner since new. Vehicle has AWD, AC, Navigation, Power sunroof, power heated leather seats, Extra set of winter tires on alloy rims. and back up camera. Vehicle is accident free


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


If you would like to see our complete and current inventory- Log in to limestonemotorcars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

