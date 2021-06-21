2012 Nissan Rogue

$9,988 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 5 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7358774

7358774 Stock #: 382926

382926 VIN: JN8AS5MV0CW382926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 382926

Mileage 111,509 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Driver Side Airbag Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.