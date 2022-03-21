2012 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $11,950 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 0 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8876180

P4462 VIN: JN8AS5MT4CW300971

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 132,035 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

