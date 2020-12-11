Menu
2012 Subaru Forester

135,000 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

*MANUAL*2.5X Touring /SUNROOF/HEATED SETAS

Location

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

"CERTIFIED"WE OFFER YOUR MECHANIC'S INSPECTION BEFORE PURCHASE.


EXCELLENT CONDITION , NO ACCIDENTS , PREMIUM 2.5X , MANUAL FUN TO DRIVE PERFECT ON SNOW , SUNROOF , AWD , HEATED SEATS ,


CAR FAX AND SAFETY ARE INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST .


 


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day. Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

