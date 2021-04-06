Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru WRX

87,560 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru WRX

2012 Subaru WRX

AWD/HB/MAUEL/5-SPEED/SPORTS PKG/NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru WRX

AWD/HB/MAUEL/5-SPEED/SPORTS PKG/NAV

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

87,560KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6903792
  • Stock #: 213150
  • VIN: JF1GR7E63CG213150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 213150
  • Mileage 87,560 KM

Vehicle Description

WE FINANCE AT A LOW RATE OF 3.99%


$595 SAFETY 


AWD, HATCHBACK, 5-SPEED MANUEL, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, SPORTS SEATS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER SIDE-VIEW MIRRORS, CLOTHE INTERIOR, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, AND SO MUCH MORE !!!


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day.


______________________________________________________________________


Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


______________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Auto House! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and 3 Months full Powertrain Warranty, and professional detailing prior to delivery. if not certified and not e-tested per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not drivable, certification package is available for $595. Taxes and licensing are extra.


______________________________________________________________________________________


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House Used Car Inc

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 149,842 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti EX37 A...
 113,918 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey F...
 146,045 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

Call Dealer

905-836-XXXX

(click to show)

905-836-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory