2012 Toyota Corolla

151,903 KM

Details Description Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

CE / ONE OWNER

2012 Toyota Corolla

CE / ONE OWNER

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

  • Listing ID: 5352479
  • Stock #: 764459
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5CC764459

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

151,903KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 764459
  • Mileage 151,903 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Bought directly from previous owner, customers had to downsize for economic reasons. Excellent service history and we have the records. One owner since new, bought at Don Valley Toyota and serviced there. Great reliable car.


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

